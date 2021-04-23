Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Tech Up Ahead Of Earnings -- Tech Roundup

04/23/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose amid anticipation of strong earnings.

Shares of device maker Apple rose ahead of its first-quarter earnings report, due next week. Shares of social networking concern Facebook also rose in anticipation of its earnings.

Electronics concern Panasonic said it's buying U.S. supply-chain software provider Blue Yonder Holding from Blackstone Group and New Mountain Capital for $7.1 billion in a bid to accelerate its software business.

The price of bitcoin has been wildly volatile this week, and earlier in the day fell below $49,000, roughly 25% below recent peaks amid reports of forced liquidation and fears about capital-gains taxes. The cryptocurrency was back above $50,000 by the time the stock market closed in New York. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

