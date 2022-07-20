Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Tech Up Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup

07/20/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose ahead of earnings.

Tesla shares were flat in late trading after the electric-car maker said Chinese factory shutdown hampered profit growth in the latest quarter. Tesla also said it sold 75% of its bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin continued its rebound, topping $23,000.

"Peak pessimism is close to getting priced in and crypto was the punching bag for that trade," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients.

Oracle and Microsoft unveiled a deeper interoperability of their clouds, allowing customers to more easily run projects across the two platforms.

Ride-hailing service Lyft has shed about 60 employees, or less than 2% of its workforce, and is pulling the brakes on renting its cars to riders, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 3.30% 22858.7 End-of-day quote.-45.62%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 4.29% 23409.5 End-of-day quote.-50.96%
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) 3.05% 7.26 End-of-day quote.-65.01%
LYFT, INC. 7.61% 14.7 Delayed Quote.-68.03%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.06% 262.27 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
TESLA, INC. 0.80% 742.5 Delayed Quote.-30.30%
