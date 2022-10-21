Tech Up Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose ahead of earnings from some major players and as the Federal Reserve was set to debate a downshift in rate hikes.

"The reason next week is crucial for the market because it's big tech," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. Apple and Microsoft are among the "mega cap" tech companies reporting earnings.

Interest rates have a particularly strong influence on tech stocks, Krosby said. "If investors see a transition from the Fed and that rates start coming down, that would be very attractive for the tech sector," said Krosby.

Shares of social network Snap plummeted after it warned that digital-advertising demand was dwindling rapidly.

Alphabet's Google is in talks to invest at least $200 million into artificial intelligence startup Cohere, The Wall Street Journal reported.

