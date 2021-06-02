Log in
Tech Up Amid Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup

06/02/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose amid deal activity.

Online craft store Etsy agreed to buy Depop, a privately held fashion marketplace, for $1.63 billion, making a large bet on the booming market for secondhand goods.

Prosus struck a $1.8 billion deal to acquire Stack Overflow, an online community for software developers, in a bet on growing demand for online tech learning. Prosus is owned by South African investment firm Naspers, a major holder of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings.

SoFi Technologies, the financial-technology firm that went public in a special-purpose acquisition company deal earlier this week, added to gains as analysts at brokerage Oppenheimer initiated coverage of its shares with a buy rating.

Hedge fund firm Elliott Management has built up a sizable stake in software company Dropbox, the latest target for the activist hedge fund, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon.com said it would hold its Prime Day on June 21 and 22 in the U.S. and other countries, returning the annual sales event to midyear after the pandemic altered its timing last year.

The U.S. said it will impose tariffs on the U.K. and five other countries in response to their taxes on U.S. technology companies, but will suspend the levies for six months as it seeks to negotiate an international resolution.

Securities regulators told Tesla last year that Chief Executive Elon Musk's use of Twitter had twice violated a court-ordered policy requiring his tweets to be preapproved by company lawyers, according to records obtained by The Wall Street Journal. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-21 1751ET

