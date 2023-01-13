Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Up Amid Deal Hopes -- Tech Roundup

01/13/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose amid deal activity.

National Instruments rallied after the maker of measurement devices and software said it was reviewing strategic options, which could include a sale.

The Justice Department recently cleared its top antitrust official, Jonathan Kanter, to oversee cases and investigations involving Alphabet's Google, empowering the longtime critic of the search giant to work on a potential lawsuit aimed at the company's ad technology business, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Chinese authorities recently acquired a stake in a unit of online giant Alibaba Group, indicating regulators intend to keep the sector on a tight leash after a recent crackdown on fast-growing domestic Internet companies.

Tesla shares fell after the electric-car maker cut prices on certain models, including the performance version of its popular Model 3. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 3.41% 117.01 Delayed Quote.28.45%
ALPHABET INC. 1.09% 92.12 Delayed Quote.3.73%
TESLA, INC. -0.94% 122.4 Delayed Quote.0.31%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pU.S. Supreme Court to weigh key standard in whistleblower fraud cases
RE
05:47pBiden taps problem-solver Bob Bauer as personal lawyer in document probe
RE
05:40pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.60% This Week to 95.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.78% to $1.0833 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 1.17% to $1.2234 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 3.22% to 127.86 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pUK's Sunak preparing to block Scottish gender reform bill - The Times
RE
05:34pUtilities Flat on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Up with Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, AutoNation, Lockheed Martin, Mos..
3Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets
4China's Didi on comeback trail after suffering regulatory setbacks
5Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

HOT NEWS