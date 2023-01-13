Tech Up Amid Deal Hopes -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid deal activity.

National Instruments rallied after the maker of measurement devices and software said it was reviewing strategic options, which could include a sale.

The Justice Department recently cleared its top antitrust official, Jonathan Kanter, to oversee cases and investigations involving Alphabet's Google, empowering the longtime critic of the search giant to work on a potential lawsuit aimed at the company's ad technology business, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Chinese authorities recently acquired a stake in a unit of online giant Alibaba Group, indicating regulators intend to keep the sector on a tight leash after a recent crackdown on fast-growing domestic Internet companies.

Tesla shares fell after the electric-car maker cut prices on certain models, including the performance version of its popular Model 3.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1733ET