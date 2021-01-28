Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup

01/28/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after mixed earnings from some of the sector's leaders.

Apple shares declined after the tech giant's more-than $100 billion in quarterly sales failed to meet lofty expectations.

Shares of social network Facebook fell after the company warned of "crosswinds" for its business this year and as Apple warned that it would provide privacy settings that could hurt Facebook's advertising business.

Tesla shares fell after the electric-car maker's fourth-quarter earnings.

WeWork is in talks to combine with a special-purpose acquisition company, The Wall Street Journal reported, in a deal that would usher the office-leasing company into the public markets more than a year after its high-profile failure to stage a traditional initial public offering. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, have drawn billions of dollars of investment in recent months even as some strategists warn the concept reflects a short-cut to raising money on the stock market without the usual degree of financial disclosures.

Investment firm Carlyle Group is converting from a client of SESAMm to an investor in the French developer of artificial intelligence-powered analytical software used by investment managers and banks to crunch through large data sets and analyze reams of text to identify investment opportunities, as reported earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-21 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.50% 137.09 Delayed Quote.7.89%
FACEBOOK INC -2.62% 265 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
TESLA, INC. -3.32% 835.43 Delayed Quote.22.46%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 4.26% 32.83 Delayed Quote.0.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
RE
05:54pIn a first, most North American robots last year didn't go to automotive plants
RE
05:52pNOC NATIONAL OIL : National Oil Corporation announces resuming production from Faregh field
PU
05:52pIn a first, most North American robots last year didn't go to automotive plants
RE
05:44pSk innovation to invest 1.3 trln won in its hungary battery unit as investment to build a new battery plant in europe
RE
05:40pU.s. judge lifts stay allowing for extradition of two massachusetts men accused of helping orchestrate former nissan chairman ghosn escape from japan -ruling
RE
05:40pUtilities Up As Investors Take Cover From Volatile Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pOnline investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
RE
05:38pCommunications Services Up As AMC Entertainment Plunges -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:35pTech Up Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ