Tech Up Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after mixed earnings from some of the sector's leaders.

Apple shares declined after the tech giant's more-than $100 billion in quarterly sales failed to meet lofty expectations.

Shares of social network Facebook fell after the company warned of "crosswinds" for its business this year and as Apple warned that it would provide privacy settings that could hurt Facebook's advertising business.

Tesla shares fell after the electric-car maker's fourth-quarter earnings.

WeWork is in talks to combine with a special-purpose acquisition company, The Wall Street Journal reported, in a deal that would usher the office-leasing company into the public markets more than a year after its high-profile failure to stage a traditional initial public offering. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, have drawn billions of dollars of investment in recent months even as some strategists warn the concept reflects a short-cut to raising money on the stock market without the usual degree of financial disclosures.

Investment firm Carlyle Group is converting from a client of SESAMm to an investor in the French developer of artificial intelligence-powered analytical software used by investment managers and banks to crunch through large data sets and analyze reams of text to identify investment opportunities, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-21 1734ET