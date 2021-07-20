Tech Up Amid Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rallied as traders rotated back into risky sectors amid renewed confidence in the economic growth outlook.

Apple is delaying its return to the office by at least a month as the Covid-19 Delta variant has led to a rise in infections and hospitalizations across the U.S. and the world.

Cvent agreed to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that would take the event-management software company public, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and three passengers reached the edge of space and safely returned in the morning after a flight of just over 10 minutes that the billionaire businessman hopes will kick-start an expansive new era for human space travel.

