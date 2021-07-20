Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up Amid Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Tech Roundup

07/20/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rallied as traders rotated back into risky sectors amid renewed confidence in the economic growth outlook.

Apple is delaying its return to the office by at least a month as the Covid-19 Delta variant has led to a rise in infections and hospitalizations across the U.S. and the world.

Cvent agreed to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that would take the event-management software company public, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and three passengers reached the edge of space and safely returned in the morning after a flight of just over 10 minutes that the billionaire businessman hopes will kick-start an expansive new era for human space travel. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1739ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pNetflix details video game push as it forecasts weak growth
RE
05:51pIMF, World Bank to hold October annual meetings only partially in-person
RE
05:49pChipotle says higher beef, freight costs will eat up menu price hikes
RE
05:47pWheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions
RE
05:46pAMC Entertainment shares up almost 25% as trading volume climbs
RE
05:42pCommunications Services Up, Netflix Flat After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:42pWall Street closes higher, Treasury yields rebound despite COVID variant fears
RE
05:40pTech Up Amid Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pFinancials Up With Long-Dated Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.14% to 87.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers
5Wall Street closes higher, Treasury yields rebound despite COVID variant fears

HOT NEWS