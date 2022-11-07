Tech Up As Apple Warning Sloughed Off -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose sharply as traders sloughed off a warning from Apple.

Apple shares initially slipped after it warned that shipments of its high-end iPhone models during the key holiday period would be hindered by a Covid-19 lockdown at the facility operated by supplier Foxconn Technologies, known as iPhone City.

Shares of the special-purpose acquisition company attempting to take former President Trump's social-media company public rose sharply amid speculation he was about to launch a presidential campaign.

Blue Apron Holdings tumbled after the meal-kit delivery concern cut its target for fiscal 2022 revenue.

The Justice Department seized cryptocurrency once valued at $3.36 billion derived from a robbery at the Silk Road online marketplace.

Lyft shares fell sharply in late trading after the ride-hailing concern said passenger numbers lagged expectations, even as higher fares drove revenue growth.

