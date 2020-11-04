Log in
Tech Up As Election Stalemate Seen As Positive For Sector -- Tech Roundup

11/04/2020 | 05:38pm EST

Shares of technology companies rallied as a stalemate in Washington, D.C., was seen as easing pressure on Silicon Valley.

Republicans and Democrats had both attacked tech companies from different angles, and there was some fear that either party could force companies such as Google parent Alphabet and social network Facebook to dismantle themselves, if they had a mandate from voters.

Whoever emerges victorious in the presidential and congressional elections is unlikely to have a clear mandate, and the parties are unlikely to agree on major new technology regulations.

Separately, the Trump administration's pressure on Chinese tech companies could be eased if former Vice President Joe Biden ascended to the White House. Lawyers for Chinese-owned video app TikTok clashed with Trump administration lawyers in federal court Wednesday as they fought to stave off a government-ordered shutdown later this month.

Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm surged after the bell in the wake of surprisingly strong quarterly earnings. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1737ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 6.09% 1745.85 Delayed Quote.22.87%
FACEBOOK INC 8.32% 287.38 Delayed Quote.29.26%
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED 2.81% 128.97 Delayed Quote.42.19%
