Shares of technology companies rose sharply as Federal Reserve meeting minutes weighed down Treasury yields.

Chinese smart-phone maker Xiaomi posted a decline in third-quarter revenue.

Workers at the world's biggest iPhone assembly plant in Zhengzhou clashed with police after protests over living conditions during a Covid 19 lockdown.

