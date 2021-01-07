Tech Up As Investors Chase Momentum In Tesla, Bitcoin -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as investors crowded into high-momentum investments.

Shares of Tesla continued their spiral higher as investors anticipated more incentives for the sustainable-energy vehicles under the Democratic leadership in Washington DC. The value of the electric-car maker surpassed that of Facebook for the first time.

Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, driven by a meteoric rise in the value of Tesla, the electric-car maker he runs.

In another sign of speculative hunger for risk, the price of digital currency bitcoin traded near $40,000, more than double levels in November.

France's Atos made an unsolicited bid to acquire DXC Technology, a Virginia-based spinout from what was once Hewlett Packard Enterprise that was valued at about $6.7 billion.

