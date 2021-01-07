Log in
Tech Up As Investors Chase Momentum In Tesla, Bitcoin -- Tech Roundup

01/07/2021 | 10:29pm GMT
Shares of technology companies rose as investors crowded into high-momentum investments.

Shares of Tesla continued their spiral higher as investors anticipated more incentives for the sustainable-energy vehicles under the Democratic leadership in Washington DC. The value of the electric-car maker surpassed that of Facebook for the first time.

Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, driven by a meteoric rise in the value of Tesla, the electric-car maker he runs.

In another sign of speculative hunger for risk, the price of digital currency bitcoin traded near $40,000, more than double levels in November.

France's Atos made an unsolicited bid to acquire DXC Technology, a Virginia-based spinout from what was once Hewlett Packard Enterprise that was valued at about $6.7 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.76% 3162.16 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
ATOS SE -13.05% 65.42 Real-time Quote.0.62%
BITCOIN - EURO 7.02% 31796.025 Real-time Quote.25.93%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 9.30% 28.91 Delayed Quote.2.72%
FACEBOOK INC 2.06% 268.74 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY -0.58% 11.97 Delayed Quote.1.60%
TESLA, INC. 7.94% 816.04 Delayed Quote.7.13%
