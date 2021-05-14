Tech Up As Investors Rotate Back Into Sector -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rallied as investors rotated back into the sector, which had come to the brink of correction territory earlier in the week.

The second week of the trial between Epic Games and Apple has centered on expert-witness testimony debating whether smartphones are interchangeable with other videogame platforms, among other digital-age debates.

Tesla recouped some of its losses on the week as investors put aside Chief Executive Elon Musk's cryptocurrency tactics and trouble in the Chinese market, and focused on the outlook for U.S. electric-vehicle sales.

Bitcoin prices remained under pressure, trading around $50,000, more than 10% below its level when Mr. Musk said Tesla would stop accepting the cryptocurrency as payment.

