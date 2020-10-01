Tech Up As Investors Seek Out Momentum Stocks -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as investors jumped back into some of the high-momentum stocks in the sector.

Shares of Tesla rose sharply, while other "mega cap" tech companies such as Facebook and Apple also recouped some of their recent losses.

Ozon Group, one of Russia's biggest online retailers, is preparing for an initial public offering of stock in the U.S. later this year or beginning of next, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Palantir Technologies ticked down, giving back some of the gains logged on the data-mining company's stock-market debut. Shares of Asana, a software maker whose shares also debuted Wednesday, fell sharply.

