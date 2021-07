Shares of technology companies rose as upward momentum returned to the sector.

The SPDR Select Technology Sector, which tracks the tech sector on the Standard & Poor's 500, rose to record highs.

Shares of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com and other major tech companies due to report earnings next week rose.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1711ET