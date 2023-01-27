Advanced search
Tech Up As PCE Data Trumps Intel Earnings -- Tech Roundup

01/27/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose as traders sloughed off a weak report from a major chipmaker, concentrating on the implications of inflation data for Federal Reserve policy.

Intel shares tumbled after the chip giant posted a hefty fourth-quarter loss, as Carvana shares surged as fears about the online car-sales concern's future moderated.

Shares of electric-car maker Lucid Group rallied amid speculation that the company could be taken private by a Saudi investment fund.

Tesla shares added more than 12%, bringing gains for the week to more than 35%, as investors were heartened by reassurances from Chief Executive Elon Musk about demand.

Salesforce appointed three new directors, including the finance chief of Mastercard, to its board as a potential proxy fight with activist investor Elliott Management looms. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARVANA CO. 19.54% 7.77 Delayed Quote.37.13%
INTEL CORPORATION -6.41% 28.16 Delayed Quote.13.85%
LUCID GROUP, INC. 43.00% 12.87 Delayed Quote.31.77%
MASTERCARD, INC. -0.85% 374.03 Delayed Quote.9.97%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -0.35% 164.52 Delayed Quote.24.51%
TESLA, INC. 11.00% 177.9 Delayed Quote.30.11%
