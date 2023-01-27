Tech Up As PCE Data Trumps Intel Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as traders sloughed off a weak report from a major chipmaker, concentrating on the implications of inflation data for Federal Reserve policy.

Intel shares tumbled after the chip giant posted a hefty fourth-quarter loss, as Carvana shares surged as fears about the online car-sales concern's future moderated.

Shares of electric-car maker Lucid Group rallied amid speculation that the company could be taken private by a Saudi investment fund.

Tesla shares added more than 12%, bringing gains for the week to more than 35%, as investors were heartened by reassurances from Chief Executive Elon Musk about demand.

Salesforce appointed three new directors, including the finance chief of Mastercard, to its board as a potential proxy fight with activist investor Elliott Management looms.

