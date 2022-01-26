Log in
Tech Up As Risk Appetite Rebounds Ahead Of Tesla, Intel Earnings -- Tech Roundup

01/26/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose during a highly volatile session as hopes that the Federal Reserve would relent on rate-hiking plans faded.

Shares of the companies that had led the bull market until the recent correction were particularly strong.

Software giant Microsoft rose sharply after it reported earnings in excess of Wall Street targets.

Electric car maker Tesla rose ahead of its earnings statement, but shares were volatile in the wake of the report, despite earnings rising more than Wall Street analysts had forecast.

Intel shares rose ahead of the chip giant's earnings statement. Intel won an annulment of a $1.2 billion fine issued by the European Union's antitrust regulator more than a decade ago over allegations it had used its commercial clout to squeeze out a competitor.

Alphabet's Google and retiree lobby group the AARP plan to start a program to help older people improve their digital skills.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.81% 2584.66 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.35% 51.69 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.85% 296.71 Delayed Quote.-14.22%
S&P 500 -0.15% 4349.93 Delayed Quote.-8.60%
TESLA, INC. 2.07% 937.41 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
