Tech Up As Rotation Into Value Slows -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as a rotation out of the growth sector and into value sectors slowed.

In one sign that more volatility may wash through the tech sector, cryptocurrencies were selling off ahead of the long holiday weekend. Last weekend saw a mini-rout in prices of bitcoin, which are still stabilizing after falling from a market capitalization of over $1 trillion to around $650 billion.

The Russia-linked hackers behind the cyberattack on SolarWinds returned, launching a phishing attack targeting approximately 3,000 email accounts belonging to workers at more than 150 organizations, Microsoft warned late Thursday.

Delivery giant Meituan's first-quarter revenue more than doubled from a year earlier, as Chinese consumer demand remained resilient amid the coronavirus pandemic.

