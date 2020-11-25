Log in
Tech Up As Salesforce Eyes Slack Deal -- Tech Roundup

11/25/2020 | 05:07pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose as deal intrigue suggested the business outlook remained bright for "stay-at-home" technology specialists.

Shares of work-place messaging service Slack Technologies rose by roughly 35% after WSJ reported that business software giant Salesforce.com was in advanced talks to buy the company. Slack was seen as one of the big beneficiaries of changes in work habits spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of another such company, Zoom Video Communications, rose in sympathy.

Tesla shares rose, continuing its historic upward spiral, despite the electric-car maker's plan to recall more than 9,000 Model Y and Model X vehicles over issues with bolts and a roof trim.

International Business Machines plans to reduce its European workforce by about 10,000 ahead of a planned spinoff of its managed-infrastructure business

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1706ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -0.18% 124.2 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 37.59% 40.7 Delayed Quote.31.58%
TESLA, INC. 3.35% 574 Delayed Quote.563.81%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 3.78% 443.72 Delayed Quote.528.38%
