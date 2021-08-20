Log in
Tech Up As Sector Seen Resilient In Latest Wave Of Covid Outbreaks -- Tech Roundup

08/20/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose sharply as traders rotated into sectors less susceptible to extended Covid lockdowns.

Apple was the latest major company to delay its back-to-work plans for employees in U.S. corporate offices until early next year as a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country continues.

American-listed shares of Tencent Holdings continued to rise after the Chinese Internet concern's apparent detente with Beijing on monitoring online-gaming social issues. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1737ET

