Tech Up As Upward Momentum In Tesla, Electric Vehicle Cos Continues -- Tech Roundup

12/14/2020 | 05:15pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose as upward momentum outweighed concerns about valuation and antitrust suits.

More than a dozen Google services were down early Monday, as the Alphabet-owned company's services from YouTube to Google Docs showed error messages. Separately, Google plans to have employees return to offices starting next fall rather than summer.

Shares of Nio fell after the China-based electric vehicle maker's share sold $2.65 billion of new shares at a substantial discount. But Nio's shares pared losses later in the session, following the pattern of U.S. rival Tesla, which recouped almost all recent losses associated with its own secondary offering of shares.

"I do believe in 'EV' in general," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

"It's happening and we are in the early stage -- reminds me of the personal computer in the late 80s and early 90s." Mr. Di Mattia compared first movers in the industry to Dell, a company that "didn't have any special competitive moat other than being well managed," and went on to see historic stock appreciation.

The Federal Trade Commission on Monday ordered nine prominent social-media and internet companies to provide a litany of data about their operations as part of a wide-ranging study into their business practices, the latest sign of a broad antitrust investigation into Silicon Valley players.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.27% 1752.26 Delayed Quote.32.51%
TESLA, INC. 4.89% 639.83 Delayed Quote.629.08%
