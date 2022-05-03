Tech Up, But Lags Broad Market, Amid Fed Nerves -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose slightly, but lagged the broad market, amid nerves about the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates aggressively.

The technology sector has been among the most sensitive to interest-rate expectations in recent months, as investors calibrate risk exposure based on Treasury-yield levels.

Carvana shares slid after analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo cut their rating on the online car-seller, citing building macroeconomic headwinds, and waning investor appetite for fast-growing, loss-producing companies.

Short-term rental service Airbnb said its revenue climbed 70% last quarter and will rise through the summer as people continue to book suburban rentals even as hosts raise prices.

