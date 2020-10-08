Tech Up, But Not By Much, Amid Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as a rotation out of "mega cap" tech into "value" sectors continued.

International Business Machines plans to spin off a major part of its information-technology services operations to accelerate the 109-year-old tech pioneer's focus on faster-growing cloud-computing and artificial-intelligence businesses.

Social network giant Facebook said it removed a network of accounts with links to a U.S. conservative political youth group for posing as fake users to praise President Trump and criticize his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

