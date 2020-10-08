Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up, But Not By Much, Amid Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as a rotation out of "mega cap" tech into "value" sectors continued.

International Business Machines plans to spin off a major part of its information-technology services operations to accelerate the 109-year-old tech pioneer's focus on faster-growing cloud-computing and artificial-intelligence businesses.

Social network giant Facebook said it removed a network of accounts with links to a U.S. conservative political youth group for posing as fake users to praise President Trump and criticize his Democratic rival, Joe Biden. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 2.19% 263.76 Delayed Quote.25.76%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5.98% 131.49 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19pCompanies Raise Inability-to-Pay Claims Amid Pandemic, Justice Department Official Says
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pAgriculture Finance & Agriculture Insurance
PU
05:15pADVANTAGE OIL & GAS : Announces Increase to 2020 Capital Guidance
PU
05:14pNew U.S. sanctions target Iran's 'remaining channels to pay for food, medicine' - Zarif
RE
05:14pU.S. imposes new Iran sanctions that may spook European banks
RE
05:10pUtilities Up On Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:07pCommunications Services Up As AT&T Rises On WarnerMedia Plan -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:05pALIANZA MINERALS : Financing Fully Subscribed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : ships supplies from Germany to plug UK tests shortfall
3NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Upgraded to Buy by Barclays
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : The H Factor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group