Tech Up, But Some Mega Caps Lag, Amid Small-Cap Bias -- Tech Roundup

02/08/2022 | 05:20pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose as nerves about rising interest rates subsided.

Investors snapped up small tech stocks, while some mega cap issues such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms remained under pressure.

"Small caps got hit the worst in the January selloff, and I think that's one reason you see them bounce back a little stronger in the last week," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"It also does seem to be the market is scrutinizing the valuations of some of the mega-cap growth companies a little more than it has the last few years."

Shares of Japanese tech investment firm SoftBank Group fell after it scrapped an ambitious deal to merge its U.K. chipmaking business Arm Holding with rival semiconductor maker Nvidia Group.

Shares of Nvidia rose, while SoftBank indicated it would pursue an initial-public offering of Arm.

Separately, a European Union proposal to increase microchip production could unleash tens of billions of dollars in funding for research and new production facilities, part of the bloc's economy-wide effort to boost its commercial independence.

The Justice Department seized over $3.6 billion worth of digital currency stolen during a hack of a cryptocurrency exchange and arrested two suspects for allegedly trying to launder the proceeds.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1719ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.10% 220.18 Delayed Quote.-33.13%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.54% 251.08 Delayed Quote.-15.92%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.90% 5302 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
HOT NEWS