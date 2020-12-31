Log in
Tech Up, Completing Historic 2020 Rally -- Tech Roundup

12/31/2020 | 05:24pm EST
Shares of technology companies ticked up as the sector finished a robust 2020 on a positive note.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500, is closing near a record high, having risen roughly 40% for 2020. Investors dumped tech stocks during the onset of the pandemic but corporate reports soon revealed that many tech companies, including Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, and Google parent Alphabet, saw higher rather than lower demand for their products and services as a result of the pandemic.

The Russia-linked hackers behind a widespread cyber-intrusion into U.S. corporate and government systems were able to access internal systems within Microsoft and view internal source code, used to build software products, the company warned. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1723ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.94% 1752.64 Delayed Quote.29.63%
APPLE INC. -0.77% 132.69 Delayed Quote.83.72%
FACEBOOK INC 0.47% 273.16 Delayed Quote.32.46%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.33% 222.42 Delayed Quote.42.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.46% 74.003 Delayed Quote.19.34%
