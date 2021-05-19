Log in
Tech Up In Volatile Trade -- Tech Roundup

05/19/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose slightly, in highly volatile trading, as a crash in the price of bitcoin crimped risk appetite.

Shares of bitcoin-associated companies, including electric-car maker Tesla, fell in the wake of the crash. "Oh how the tables have turned on Elon Musk and ... Tesla's Bitcoin investment," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients, noting that Tesla's flip-flop on accepting bitcoin as payment had wrought havoc with cryptocurrency prices.

Cryptocurrencies were also under pressure because of concerns about new regulatory restrictions in China. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

