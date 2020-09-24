Tech Up In Volatile Trading As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Chances -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose in highly volatile trade as investors hedged their bets on the likelihood of a second round of coronavirus relief from the U.S. government.

Federal Reserve officials have sounded the warning bell this week, with Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago chief Charles Evans the latest to warn that the economic recovery could be in jeopardy without a second stimulus bill.

TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance said it's seeking approval from Beijing for a White House-endorsed plan to turn the short-video app into a U.S.-based company with investment from Oracle and Walmart.

Shares of Tesla bounced after hitting a key level followed by chart-following traders. Shares of the electric car maker fell 7.6% to an intraday low of $351.30, just below its 50-day moving average, and roughly 30% below its recent peak.

