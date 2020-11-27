Tech Up On Black Friday Hopes -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid signs of high demand for online Black Friday sales.

Amazon.com will pay front-line staff a special holiday bonus as the e-commerce giant responds to a surge in online sales during the coronavirus pandemic that is driving record results.

Electric-car maker Tesla added to recent gains, cementing Chief Executive Elon Musk's place as the second wealthiest person on earth, as Tesla's market capitalization topped that of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Shares of other electric-vehicle concerns, such as Nio and Nikola have also seen a surge in investor interest, spurring some analysts to warn of a bubble in the niche.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 1355ET