Tech Up On Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid optimism about earnings.

Microsoft's LinkedIn said it would shut the version of its professional-networking site that operates in China, marking the end of the last major American social-media network operating openly in the country.

Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is pushing Congress to block the Securities and Exchange Commission from overseeing the nascent industry and instead create a special regulator for digital assets.

DoorDash shares rose after the food-delivery service's rival, Just Eat Takeaway.com's GrubHub, posted sales growth short of investor expectations, a development some analysts said could bode well for its competitor DoorDash.

10-14-21 1724ET