Tech Up On Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as traders bet on an improving earnings outlook.

Tesla shares tumbled after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted that a widely touted deal with Hertz Global to provide the rental-car chain with a fleet of electric vehicles has not been signed.

Blackbaud, a cloud-computing company, is making permanent a remote-work approach implemented during the pandemic, the latest tech company to resist reversing pandemic policies.

Lyft shares rallied in late trading after the ride-hailing service's quarterly earnings topped Wall Street targets.

