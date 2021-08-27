Tech Up On Fed Tapering Delay Hopes -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid hopes that the Federal Reserve will extend its bond-buying program.

Exercise-bike concern Peloton Interactive said the U.S. government has subpoenaed the company for information on its reporting of injuries related to its products. Shares of Peloton fell after it warned that sales growth for its interactive exercise equipment was slowing.

China plans to propose new rules that would ban companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from going public in the U.S., a move that is likely to thwart the ambitions of the country's tech firms to list abroad.

Apple announced changes to its App Store regulations that will allow software developers to tell customers how to pay for services outside of the iPhone maker's ecosystem, part of a proposed settlement of a class-action lawsuit.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

