Tech Up On Growth Bias -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rallied as traders rotated back into growth sectors.

The tech sector of the Standard & Poor's 500 is trading at a record high, up 17% for the year to date.

Shares of electric-vehicle makers were mixed as strong Tesla sales were offset by reports that electric-truck maker Lordstown Motors was under investigation by the Justice Department. Shares of Lordstown fell by more than 10% as investors braced for another setback.

The Federal Trade Commission proposed to settle charges against chip maker Broadcom for allegedly monopolizing markets for semiconductor components for television and broadband internet services through exclusive dealing and related conduct.

Computer-services giant International Business Machines said its second-highest-ranking executive, Jim Whitehurst, is leaving the company two years after he joined through IBM's $33 billion acquisition of cloud-software provider Red Hat.

Shares of Virgin Galactic rose after reports that founder Richard Branson would travel to space on one of its rockets.

07-02-21 1722ET