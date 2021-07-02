Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up On Growth Bias -- Tech Roundup

07/02/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rallied as traders rotated back into growth sectors.

The tech sector of the Standard & Poor's 500 is trading at a record high, up 17% for the year to date.

Shares of electric-vehicle makers were mixed as strong Tesla sales were offset by reports that electric-truck maker Lordstown Motors was under investigation by the Justice Department. Shares of Lordstown fell by more than 10% as investors braced for another setback.

The Federal Trade Commission proposed to settle charges against chip maker Broadcom for allegedly monopolizing markets for semiconductor components for television and broadband internet services through exclusive dealing and related conduct.

Computer-services giant International Business Machines said its second-highest-ranking executive, Jim Whitehurst, is leaving the company two years after he joined through IBM's $33 billion acquisition of cloud-software provider Red Hat.

Shares of Virgin Galactic rose after reports that founder Richard Branson would travel to space on one of its rockets.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1722ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pBiden taps House aide to chair U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
RE
05:46pFED'S DALY : Appropriate to consider tapering later this year
RE
05:40pWall Street hits record on robust June jobs data
RE
05:36pStock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data
RE
05:36pStock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data
RE
05:32pDollar Gains 0.20% to 111.02 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSterling Lost 0.38% to $1.3830 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEuro Lost 0.61% to $1.1865 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.45% to 86.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.3% to 20,226.11
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
2Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global
4VALMET OYJ : VALMET OYJ : and Neles to merge creating a leading company with a unique offering for process ind..
5U.S. jobs gain largest in 10 months; employers raise wages, sweeten perks

HOT NEWS