Tech Up On Mixed Earnings, Bumble IPO Bump -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose after mixed earnings and initial public offerings.

Shares of online-dating company Bumble jumped more than 60% in their trading debut, reflecting investor demand for matchmaking apps and new public offerings.

Shares of ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies fell as muted demand for rides was offset by growth in food-delivery services during Covid-19 outbreaks.

The price of digital currency bitcoin hit a record high above $48,000 after custodial bank BNY Mellon said it would start to handle the cryptocurrency for clients, the latest endorsement of the emerging alternative to national currencies by the financial mainstream.

The Biden administration said it's working to address a global chip shortage that is hurting U.S. auto makers and other industries, aiming to free up supply-chain choke points.

