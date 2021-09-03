Tech Up On Rotation Back To Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into sectors less tied to the rate of economic growth.

Promising weekly jobs data earlier in the week had spurred a rotation out of tech and into value sectors such as materials and industrials. But the weak August payroll survey swiftly reversed the trend.

Chinese state investors are looking to take an ownership stake in ride-hailing giant DiDi Global, months after regulators punished the company with restrictions and made it one of the highest-profile casualties of China's toughening stance on tech.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International, China's largest chip maker, said it is teaming up with the Shanghai government to build an $8.87 billion chip production line in the city, furthering China's ambitions for semiconductor self-sufficiency in the middle of a global chip shortage.

Apple is delaying the rollout of tools aimed at combating child pornography on iPhones after sparking concern among privacy advocates that the software could create broader risks for users.

Shares of chip maker Broadcom tested all-time highs as the company hinted at a boost to its dividend in the wake of strong earnings.

