Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up On Rotation Back To Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup

09/03/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into sectors less tied to the rate of economic growth.

Promising weekly jobs data earlier in the week had spurred a rotation out of tech and into value sectors such as materials and industrials. But the weak August payroll survey swiftly reversed the trend.

Chinese state investors are looking to take an ownership stake in ride-hailing giant DiDi Global, months after regulators punished the company with restrictions and made it one of the highest-profile casualties of China's toughening stance on tech.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International, China's largest chip maker, said it is teaming up with the Shanghai government to build an $8.87 billion chip production line in the city, furthering China's ambitions for semiconductor self-sufficiency in the middle of a global chip shortage.

Apple is delaying the rollout of tools aimed at combating child pornography on iPhones after sparking concern among privacy advocates that the software could create broader risks for users.

Shares of chip maker Broadcom tested all-time highs as the company hinted at a boost to its dividend in the wake of strong earnings. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1746ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pUtilities Down, But Up Significantly On Week, Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:51pCommunications Services Flat On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:47pTech Up On Rotation Back To Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 86.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 0.70% to $1.1879 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Gains 0.70% to $1.3858 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Lost 0.14% to 109.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pFinancials Down Amid Economic Growth Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:32pLyft, Uber to pay legal fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion ban
RE
05:32pConsumer Cos Down After Weak August Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
2WH Smith : European stocks mark worst fall in 2 weeks on U.S. job jitte..
3Oil slips as weak U.S. jobs report gives 'reality check'
4U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says
5U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

HOT NEWS