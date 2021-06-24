Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up On Rotation Into Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup

06/24/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into growth sectors in light of lessened fears about Federal Reserve policy.

The SPDR Select Sector technology exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, rose by roughly 0.6% to a new record high, alleviating concerns that investors were migrating from tech to value sectors such as materials and energy.

"There's been so many head-fakes on the rotation from growth to value...we've seen that multiple times," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, warning that this "choppy" trading may continue.

Software giant Microsoft unveiled an overhaul of its Windows operating system designed to update the software that long ruled the personal-computer market for an era when the use of apps on smartphones and tablets increasingly dominate people's interaction with technology.

Online auctioneer eBay agreed to sell a roughly 80% stake in its South Korean unit to retailer E-mart for about $3 billion.

One of America's largest labor unions passed a resolution designed to aid Amazon.com workers to a union contract, a move aimed at putting further labor pressure on the e-commerce giant following a recent failed unionization effort in Alabama.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-21 1739ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pFedEx shares fall as labor woes weigh on 2022 outlook
RE
05:50pU.S. House committee due to consider sweeping China bill next week
RE
05:49pBlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise
RE
05:42pUtilities Tick Down As Traders Rotate Out Of Defensive Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Up On Rotation Into Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Up After Infrastructure Compromise -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:37pBrazil's National Monetary Council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%
RE
05:37pBrazil's national monetary council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%
RE
05:37pBrazil's national monetary council keeps 2022 and 2023 inflation targets at 3.50% and 3.25%, respectively
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Hope for the best, prepare for the worse

HOT NEWS