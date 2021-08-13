Tech Up On Rotation Out Of Cyclicals -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose, as traders rotated out of more economically sensitive sectors that would suffer more from a return of pandemic restrictions.

The Delta variant presented a more formidable than anticipated blow to consumer sentiment, according to a survey from the University of Michigan.

Swedish investment firm EQT agreed to sell cybersecurity and compliance solutions provider Utimaco Verwaltungs to asset manager SGT Capital.

China's top battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology, is planning to sell $9 billion in stock to help boost its manufacturing capacity, capitalizing on a boom in electric vehicles and investor optimism over the industry's future.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1714ET