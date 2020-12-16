Tech Up On Stimulus Bets -- Tech Roundup

Log in
Shares of technology companies rose as hopes of stimulus sustained the upward momentum in the sector.

The SPDR Select Sector Technology exchange-traded fund hit its highest ever level. Shares of the parent company of e-commerce site Wish started trading 5% below their initial-public-offering price in their Wednesday debut, in contrast to sharp gains recorded last week when Airbnb and DoorDash came to market.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet fell slightly after the office of Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, filed an antitrust lawsuit, alleging the company manipulated digital advertising markets in violation of antitrust laws.

Amazon.com asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give priority to its workers as vaccinations for Covid-19 begin to roll out.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-20 1717ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 10.57% 137.99 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ALPHABET INC. -0.22% 1757.19 Delayed Quote.31.48%
