Latest News
Tech Up, Recouping Losses on Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup

05/23/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose, recouping some of their recent losses, amid deal activity.

Chip giant Broadcom has agreed to buy virtualization software concern VMware for about $60 billion, in what would be one of the largest tech deals of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia has sued Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta Platforms, over his alleged participation in the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

GameStop launched a digital wallet for cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens, pushing further into a buzzy area as it looks to turn around its core videogame business.

The price of the largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, remained under pressure, in a sign that risk appetite had not completely recovered from the recent slump.

Less than a year after Didi Global listed its shares in the U.S., the Chinese ride-hailing giant said its shareholders had approved its plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, concluding a regulatory roller-coaster ride that sent its market value plummeting. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1748ET

