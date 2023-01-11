Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Tech Up, Recouping Some of '22 Losses -- Tech Roundup

01/11/2023 | 05:36pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into the sector that bore the brunt of a year-end sellof.

"It seemed to me we got to an oversold condition, in particular in the growth names, Apple, Google, Amazon ... the pendulum swung too far," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial-advisory Wealthspire.

Global personal-computer shipments fell 28% to 67.2 million units in the fourth quarter from a year ago, according to research firm International Data Group, with all manufacturers except for Apple recording similar double-digit percentage declines from the 2021 holiday season.

Germany's competition regulator said Alphabet's Google should give its users more control over how and whether it mingles data from its various services, like its search engine and YouTube, part of a fresh wave of regulatory enforcement in Europe for big tech companies.

Separately, Verily Life Sciences, a healthcare unit of Alphabet, is laying off more than 200 employees as part of a broader reorganization, the first major staff reductions to hit Google's parent following a wave of layoffs at other technology companies.

Electric-car maker Tesla is exploring $775 million in expansions at its electric-vehicle plant near Austin, Texas, as demand for its cars remains strong. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.51% 91.52 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
APPLE INC. 2.11% 133.49 Delayed Quote.0.17%
TESLA, INC. 3.68% 123.22 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
HOT NEWS