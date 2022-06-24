Log in
Tech Up Sharply on Hopes for Inflation Peak -- Tech Roundup

06/24/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose sharply amid hopes that the Federal Reserve was already making headway in attempts to control inflation.

Big factors in the recent inflation increases were supply issues caused by the Ukraine war and lockdowns in China, which are outside the Fed's control, according to one strategist.

"The Fed is determined to do what it can on the demand side, but there's nothing they can do about supply," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "That depends on China opening up Shanghai, it depends on Russia and Ukraine having a negotiated settlement."

Zendesk shares surged after the provider of online support agreed to be acquired by a group of buyout firms for $10.2 billion, resurrecting a deal that would be one of the biggest private-equity takeovers of the year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1720ET

HOT NEWS