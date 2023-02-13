Advanced search
Tech Up Sharply on Inflation Bets -- Tech Roundup

02/13/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from muted inflation.

Twilio shares rose sharply after the provider of cloud-based communications technology said it was laying off 17% of its employees, its second major round of major cuts in six months.

Fastly shares rallied after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research said the cloud-computing concern's prospects had improved with the appointment of a former Cisco executive as chief.

Shares of Monday.com shares rose after the company's fourth-quarter revenue and outlook for 2023 was better than analysts had been expecting.

Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies plans to move its information-technology from its own centers to Alphabet and Oracle's cloud-computing platforms, the companies said Monday.

Tesla shares slipped, giving back some of the electric-car maker's explosive 2023 rally.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.20% 35.65 Delayed Quote.7.43%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 1.27% 47.86 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
FASTLY, INC. 27.66% 12.6 Delayed Quote.20.51%
MONDAY.COM LTD. 10.90% 145.48 Delayed Quote.7.52%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -6.84% 2628 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. -1.14% 194.64 Delayed Quote.59.84%
TWILIO INC. 2.08% 61.32 Delayed Quote.22.69%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -2.51% 33.44 Delayed Quote.38.70%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 2.37% 29.1 Delayed Quote.17.29%
HOT NEWS