Shares of technology rose slightly, recouping some of the losses from Thursday's session.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven exchange-traded fund, which tracks the performance of the seven largest tech stocks -- including Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft -- rose 0.6% and remains 47% higher for the year to date, but trimmed Friday gains at the bell following a rout Thursday. Nvidia shares rose 1.5%.

Analysts at brokerage Benchmark boosted their price target for the maker of the high-performance graphics chips required to power artificial-intelligence technology, citing Nvidia executive statements at a recent "fireside chat" with investors. Some strategists warn that mega-cap tech stocks must continue to exhibit revenue growth at the recent torrid pace in second-quarter reports to maintain their lofty valuation.

07-12-24 1739ET