Tech Up Slightly as Traders Inch Back into Sector -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies ticked up as traders inched back into a sector that has taken the brunt of selling in the bear market so far.

Salesforce plans to lay off 10% of its workforce and reducing office space, with Chief Executive Marc Benioff citing customers' cautious approach to spending.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission, a European Union privacy regulator, ruled that Meta Platforms can't use its contracts with Facebook and Instagram users to justify sending them ads based on their online activity, in a potentially momentous ruling for the digital-advertising industry.

A group of Microsoft employees voted to form the software company's first labor union in the U.S.

