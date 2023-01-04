Advanced search
Tech Up Slightly as Traders Inch Back into Sector -- Tech Roundup

01/04/2023 | 05:19pm EST
Shares of technology companies ticked up as traders inched back into a sector that has taken the brunt of selling in the bear market so far.

Salesforce plans to lay off 10% of its workforce and reducing office space, with Chief Executive Marc Benioff citing customers' cautious approach to spending.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission, a European Union privacy regulator, ruled that Meta Platforms can't use its contracts with Facebook and Instagram users to justify sending them ads based on their online activity, in a potentially momentous ruling for the digital-advertising industry.

A group of Microsoft employees voted to form the software company's first labor union in the U.S.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1719ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.11% 127.37 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -4.37% 229.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 3.57% 139.59 Delayed Quote.1.65%
