Shares of technology companies ticked up amid optimism about growth in the sector.

The appetite for risk has rebounded somewhat this week, amid a gradual calming process, said one strategist. "It hasn't been a crazy panic ... there's been rising volatility as you would expect but not screaming volatility," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, owner of brokerage firm tastytrade. In options markets, there are little signs of the stress associated with a widespread financial crisis, said Mr. Kinahan.

Axios' software business raised $20 million from investors that it plans to use to build new artificial-intelligence-powered communication tools with the help of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, the company's chief executive said.

