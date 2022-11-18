Tech Up Slightly on Mixed Growth Views -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Applied Materials shares were more or less flat after the semiconductor capital equipment maker posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets, quelling fears about the state of the semiconductor industry.

Layoffs in the tech sector continued. Online car seller Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 employees, or about 8% of its workforce.

Indonesian ride-hailing, e-commerce and financial-services company GoTo Group plans to lay off 12% of its employees, or 1,300 people.

