Shares of technology companies rallied, testing all-time highs as an artificial-intelligence speculative boom regained momentum.

Nvidia shares rose 2.5%, paring their losses for the week to 2.6%. Contract tech manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group reported higher March revenue, thanks to strong demand for cloud and consumer-electronics products.

The earnings report for one of Apple's largest supplies quelled concerns about dwindling demand for the iPhone in China. Shares of Apple ticked up.

