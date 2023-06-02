Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as a buying frenzy for artificial-intelligence stocks cooled off somewhat.

Nvidia slipped a session after the chip maker tested a $1 trillion market valuation, based on AI speculation.

Investors rotated into beaten-down sectors including financials, materials and industrials, strategists said. "Contrarian June trade is 'buy [China], sell AI' ... hedge with some beaten-up commodities, Emerging Markets, resources, banks," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

06-02-23 1754ET