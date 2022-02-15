Tech Up as Airbnb Gains on Strong Earnings, Bookings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as traders piled into the risky sector ahead of earnings.

Airbnb shares rallied, and added to gains after hours as the home-sharing app's quarterly revenue rose, and bookings returned to prepandemic levels.

Roblox shares rallied after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global research dubbed the computer-game maker a "metaverse leader," which resembles a "young tech giant."

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought the bulk of the shares it acquired last quarter in videogame maker Activision Blizzard in October, ahead of a volatile period leading up to the company's deal with software giant Microsoft.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1738ET