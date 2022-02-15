Log in
Tech Up as Airbnb Gains on Strong Earnings, Bookings -- Tech Roundup

02/15/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose as traders piled into the risky sector ahead of earnings.

Airbnb shares rallied, and added to gains after hours as the home-sharing app's quarterly revenue rose, and bookings returned to prepandemic levels.

Roblox shares rallied after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global research dubbed the computer-game maker a "metaverse leader," which resembles a "young tech giant."

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought the bulk of the shares it acquired last quarter in videogame maker Activision Blizzard in October, ahead of a volatile period leading up to the company's deal with software giant Microsoft. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.02% 81.52 Delayed Quote.22.50%
AIRBNB, INC. 6.14% 180.07 Delayed Quote.1.90%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.78% 47.79 Delayed Quote.6.59%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.33% 473980 Delayed Quote.6.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.85% 300.47 Delayed Quote.-12.29%
ROBLOX CORPORATION 7.29% 73.3 Delayed Quote.-33.77%
HOT NEWS