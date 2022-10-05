Advanced search
Tech Up as Chip Subordinated Sector Bounces -- Tech Roundup

10/05/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose as momentum traders chased recent gains in the sector.

The PHLX SOX Semiconductor index rose, but remained near multiyear lows, after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said a growth slowdown for the sector was only "partly priced in."

"The majority of U.S. semiconductor companies have not yet guided down," said the Morgan Stanley analysts.

There is "at least some risk to virtually all company consensus estimates for next year, given economic deceleration and inventory excess around a once-in-a-generation supply chain crisis."

Amazon.com halted hiring at its retail unit through the end of the year, the latest major tech company to respond to a slowing economy.

Electric-car maker Tesla fell amid concerns about Chief Executive Elon Musk's renewed effort to buy out Twitter.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1713ET

