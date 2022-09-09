Tech Up as Dollar Slides -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rallied, lifted by a slide in the dollar.

Currency conversion threatened to become a significant weight on multinationals' earnings as the dollar hit multiyear highs in recent weeks.

The Treasury Department plans to lay out the risks it perceives cryptocurrencies pose to consumers and the financial system in a series of reports that are set to become public this month, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon.com acquired a Belgian company that designs technology to manage the flow of robots through warehouses, the e-commerce giant's latest investment in tools to automate its logistics network.

DocuSign shares rose after the maker of digital-signature software posted earnings ahead of some investors' expectations. DocuSign, which was a pandemic era stock-market darling, remains almost 60% lower for the year to date.

Electric-car maker Tesla is looking into constructing a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility that could support its electric-vehicle battery production.

The Biden administration is weighing an executive order to screen and possibly restrict U.S. overseas investment in cutting-edge technology development in China and other potentially hostile countries.

