Tech Up as Drop in Treasury Yields Spurs Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into richly valued growth sectors, in light of stabilizing Treasury yields.

"It all comes down to valuations, which means it all comes down to interest rates," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for financial advisory Commonwealth Financial Network, in e-mailed commentary. "The higher interest rates go, the lower stock valuations will go."

The Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech industry group of the S&P 500, rose by more than 2%, but remains down by more than 20% for the year to date, after fears about the Federal Reserve's policy change caused a spike in Treasury yields, triggering a reassessment of stock-portfolio allocations.

Online car dealer Carvana plans to lay off 12% of its work force after closing an onerous credit transaction.

Apple is discontinuing production of its iconic iPod device after more than 20 years, saying the iPod Touch will only be sold while supplies last.

Cryptocurrency prices bounced after a plunge on Monday, partly triggered by the loss in value of TerraUSD, a so-called "stablecoin" that was designed to remain at a fixed dollar value.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global tumbled ahead of its earnings report.

Japanese gaming-device makers Sony Group and Nintendo warned their flagship videogame machines are likely to be in short supply all year owing to component shortages, the latest indication that supply-chain disruptions are likely to continue disrupting business worldwide.

