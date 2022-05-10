Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up as Drop in Treasury Yields Spurs Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup

05/10/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose as traders rotated back into richly valued growth sectors, in light of stabilizing Treasury yields.

"It all comes down to valuations, which means it all comes down to interest rates," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for financial advisory Commonwealth Financial Network, in e-mailed commentary. "The higher interest rates go, the lower stock valuations will go."

The Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech industry group of the S&P 500, rose by more than 2%, but remains down by more than 20% for the year to date, after fears about the Federal Reserve's policy change caused a spike in Treasury yields, triggering a reassessment of stock-portfolio allocations.

Online car dealer Carvana plans to lay off 12% of its work force after closing an onerous credit transaction.

Apple is discontinuing production of its iconic iPod device after more than 20 years, saying the iPod Touch will only be sold while supplies last.

Cryptocurrency prices bounced after a plunge on Monday, partly triggered by the loss in value of TerraUSD, a so-called "stablecoin" that was designed to remain at a fixed dollar value.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global tumbled ahead of its earnings report.

Japanese gaming-device makers Sony Group and Nintendo warned their flagship videogame machines are likely to be in short supply all year owing to component shortages, the latest indication that supply-chain disruptions are likely to continue disrupting business worldwide. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1729ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBiden says Fed targeting inflation, China tariffs under review
RE
05:52pIs 181 bushels per acre reasonable for U.S. corn trend yield? -Braun
RE
05:50pGE unit boosts medical dye output as China COVID lockdown cuts supplies
RE
05:50pTelefonica Brasil posts quarterly profit below expectations
RE
05:49pElon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
RE
05:48pMusk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
RE
05:47pBiden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal
RE
05:44pBill Gates Says Tested Positive For COVID-19- Tweet
RE
05:44pBill gates says tested positive for covid- tweet…
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 96.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive
3STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
5Hyzon Motors plans to accelerate decarbonization through Repower progra..

HOT NEWS